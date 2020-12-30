Advertisement

Ky. Auditor tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Auditor of Public Accounts in Kentucky, Mike Harmon, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He released a statement on Wednesday:

“On Tuesday morning, my wife went to be tested after receiving notification that she may have been exposed to COVID-19.  Unfortunately, the test came back positive.  After she notified me, I immediately sought and received a COVID-19 test.  That test also came back positive.

“My wife and I only have mild symptoms thus far, and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC.

“While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible.  It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday.  My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated.

“I am thankful for expressions of concerns and prayers for my family during this time.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
Do Your New Years Travel Now!
Maple Bacon Goodies with Chef Jason Smith
Maple Bacon Goodies with Chef Jason Smith
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back
This is as of December 14.
Over 30,000 dead people removed from voter rolls