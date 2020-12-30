Advertisement

Maple Bacon Goodies with Chef Jason Smith

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Maple Bacon Goodies

Makes 1 dozen

Ingredients:

1-can crescent roll dough

8-strips bacon, cubed

¼-cup butter, melted

¼-cup maple sugar

¾-cup brown sugar

1/3-cup chopped pecans

Directions:

· Preheat oven to 375°, spray or butter a sheet pan.

· Place the bacon in a skillet and cook until crispy, drain and reserve the drippins.

· Place the crescent roll dough on the prepared sheet pan, making sure it’s a flat sheet, prick with fork.

· Melt the butter and stir in the bacon drippins.

· Brush the maple syrup over dough.

· Sprinkle with brown sugar, then sprinkle with the pecans and cooked bacon.

· Drizzle the bacon grease and butter over tops.

· Place in oven and bake for 20-25 mins.

· Remove and place on a serving platter. Serve warm or room temp.

