Maple Bacon Goodies with Chef Jason Smith
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Click here for more recipes from Chef Jason Smith.
Maple Bacon Goodies
Makes 1 dozen
Ingredients:
1-can crescent roll dough
8-strips bacon, cubed
¼-cup butter, melted
¼-cup maple sugar
¾-cup brown sugar
1/3-cup chopped pecans
Directions:
· Preheat oven to 375°, spray or butter a sheet pan.
· Place the bacon in a skillet and cook until crispy, drain and reserve the drippins.
· Place the crescent roll dough on the prepared sheet pan, making sure it’s a flat sheet, prick with fork.
· Melt the butter and stir in the bacon drippins.
· Brush the maple syrup over dough.
· Sprinkle with brown sugar, then sprinkle with the pecans and cooked bacon.
· Drizzle the bacon grease and butter over tops.
· Place in oven and bake for 20-25 mins.
· Remove and place on a serving platter. Serve warm or room temp.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.