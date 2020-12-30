Advertisement

Over 30,000 dead people removed from voter rolls

This is as of December 14.
This is as of December 14.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s Secretary of State, Michael Adams, has announced 33,696 dead voters have been removed during 2020.

This is as of December 14.

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Secretary Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”

The state has also removed 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Accident on I-64 in Putnam County
UPDATE | I-64 reopens after crash

Latest News

Coronavirus
Ky. Auditor tests positive for COVID-19
Courtesy: AP Images.
Health department launches free COVID-19 testing site
WV DHHR County Alert System Map
54 out of 55 counties in W.Va. are red or orange
Coronavirus in West Virginia
34 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia