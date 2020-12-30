Over 30,000 dead people removed from voter rolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s Secretary of State, Michael Adams, has announced 33,696 dead voters have been removed during 2020.

This is as of December 14.

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Secretary Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”

The state has also removed 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent.

