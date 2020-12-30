Over 8,000 new cases in Ohio; Governor gives update on schools; announces curfew extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Governor of Ohio announced a curfew extension.

He says the Ohio Department of Health is extending the 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. statewide curfew for another three weeks. It will last until January 23, 2021.

Governor Mike DeWine announced this during a press conference on Wednesday.

He says they are extending the curfew because they still don’t know how holidays will affect hospitals and health care systems.

The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from going to work, the pharmacy or getting groceries. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is allowed, but serving good and drink within an establishment must stop at 10:00 p.m.

Governor DeWine says earlier this year, the state pledged to look at the rate of COVID-19 transmission in schools. The prelim results from the Ohio Schools COVID-19 Evaluation Team found if students in class are masked/distanced, they did not have an increased risk of catching the virus from a nearby positive student.

He says schools should continue to quarantine exposed students if masking/distancing protocols were not followed. This doesn’t apply to after-school activities, including sports.

The governor also talked about the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund. He says more than 5,100 eligible on-premises liquor permit holders have not applied for state assistance through Ohio’s Bar & Restaurant Grant Program. Of the $38.7 million they originally set aside to support liquor permit holders, more than $12 million hasn’t been claimed.

Each active on-premises liquor permit is eligible for $2,500 per location. The money doesn’t need to be repaid. The funding isn’t competitive, according to Governor DeWine.

He says there are permits for movie theaters, bowling alleys, sports and concert venues and even hair salons are eligible for this if they have a liquor permit. Click here to apply.

There have been 8,178 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 133 new deaths within the last 24 hours.

366 hospitalizations and 36 ICU admissions have been reported since Tuesday.

There have been 690,748 total cases, 8,855 deaths, 38,002 hospitalizations and 5,837 ICU admissions.

Jackson County is among the top 20 counties ranked by highest COVID-19 occurrence.

A closer look at the top 20 counties with the highest occurrence of COVID. pic.twitter.com/oQMQf1z9et — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.