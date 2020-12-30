Advertisement

Person shot in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was shot early Wednesday morning in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers said it happened just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W 2nd St.

One person was shot, but the extent of that person’s injuries is unknown. Dispatchers said no one is in custody for the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

