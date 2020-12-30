Advertisement

Victim in overnight shooting says shooter had wrong house

By Katie Wilson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is recovering at home Wednesday evening after getting shot in the leg overnight.

Police say a masked man shot up 40-year-old Michelle Cooper’s door, hitting her in the process, and left before police arrived.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Second Street West.

We briefly spoke to Cooper over Facebook Messenger. She didn’t want to go on camera, but wanted to make it clear she had never met the man who broke into her house. According to Cooper, the shooter was asking for people she didn’t know and when she told him he had the wrong house, he left.

We also spoke with a neighbor who heard the entire thing. He said at first he thought someone was shooting at his house, frightening him enough that he pulled his own gun out.

“It sounded like mortars going off,” said the neighbor. “It was real, real loud and I thought it was fireworks.”

The shooter is still on the run.

Police say this was an isolated incident and people living in the area don’t have to worry.

The investigation is ongoing.

