Advertisement

Woman charged in southeast Ohio stabbing

A woman faces felonious assault charges after a Christmas Eve stabbing in Oak Hill, Ohio.
A woman faces felonious assault charges after a Christmas Eve stabbing in Oak Hill, Ohio.(KWCH 12)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman faces felonious assault charges after a Christmas Eve stabbing in Oak Hill, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Susan Kellough is in custody in an out-of-county jail, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the incident happened along state Route 93 during a Level 3 snow emergency. They say the victim, a man, was lying in a neighbor’s driveway with stab wounds.

Neither the severity of his injuries nor his condition were disclosed in the release.

A neighbor told investigators he saw the victim’s car pull out his driveway and crash into a guardrail on the opposite side of state Route 93. The vehicle then headed south on that roadway before the victim was found on his neighbor’s property.

Investigators say a knife, along with clothing and blood evidence, were collected.

The case has been forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for possible additional charges.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back

Latest News

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County, as well as 79 new cases.
3 more COVID-19 deaths, 79 additional cases in Kanawha County
Long line outside of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
Governor announces vaccination plan for individuals age 80 and older in W.Va.
A woman is recovering at home Wednesday evening after getting shot in the leg overnight.
Victim in overnight shooting says shooter had wrong house
Courtesy of AP Images
Health Department to distribute COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday