Woman charged in southeast Ohio stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman faces felonious assault charges after a Christmas Eve stabbing in Oak Hill, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Susan Kellough is in custody in an out-of-county jail, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the incident happened along state Route 93 during a Level 3 snow emergency. They say the victim, a man, was lying in a neighbor’s driveway with stab wounds.

Neither the severity of his injuries nor his condition were disclosed in the release.

A neighbor told investigators he saw the victim’s car pull out his driveway and crash into a guardrail on the opposite side of state Route 93. The vehicle then headed south on that roadway before the victim was found on his neighbor’s property.

Investigators say a knife, along with clothing and blood evidence, were collected.

The case has been forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for possible additional charges.

