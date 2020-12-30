Advertisement

Woman dies in connection to COVID-19 in Scioto County

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 47 new cases on Wednesday. There have been 4,159 overall.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments are reporting an additional death.

Officials say a 69-year-old woman died from COVID-19 on December 11. This brings the total number of deaths to 53.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 47 new cases on Wednesday. There have been 4,159 overall.

Two more hospitalizations have happened within the last 24 hours. 293 hospitalizations have happened since the outbreak started.

78 additional recoveries have occurred. 3,173 people have recovered over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System

