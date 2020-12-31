20 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 20 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 31, 2020, there have been 1,498,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 85,334 total cases and 1,338 deaths.

The deaths include a 34-year old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year old female from Hancock County.

There have been 1,109 new cases within the last 24 hours.

24,488 cases are active.

59,508 people have recovered.

The state of West Virginia has received 86,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 44,885 as of Thursday.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).

