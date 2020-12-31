Advertisement

20 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 20 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 31, 2020, there have been 1,498,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 85,334 total cases and 1,338 deaths.

The deaths include a 34-year old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year old female from Hancock County.

There have been 1,109 new cases within the last 24 hours.

24,488 cases are active.

59,508 people have recovered.

The state of West Virginia has received 86,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 44,885 as of Thursday.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Huntington.
UPDATE | Woman taken to hospital after shooting
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
A woman is recovering at home Wednesday evening after getting shot in the leg overnight.
Victim in overnight shooting says shooter had wrong house

Latest News

1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive
Deputies investigating a double homicide
From AP Images
Error reported in vaccine distribution in Boone County
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool, File)
Putnam County Health Department scheduling residents ages 80 and older for COVID-19 vaccine
WVU set for Liberty Bowl showdown with Army
WVU set for Liberty Bowl showdown with Army