72 new cases, one additional death in Boyd County

There have been 3,143 cases overall.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Operations Center is reporting another COVID-19 related death.

Officials say an 80-year-old man has died. This brings the death toll to 44 since the outbreak started.

On Thursday, 72 new positive cases were confirmed.

There have been 3,143 cases overall.

Five more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,790.

