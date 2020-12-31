Advertisement

84 new positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Six additional hospitalizations have been reported, with 299 overall.
Six additional hospitalizations have been reported, with 299 overall.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are 84 new cases of coronavirus in Scioto County as of Thursday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 4,243 cases since the outbreak started.

Six additional hospitalizations have been reported, with 299 overall.

87 people have recovered. There have been 3,260 recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

