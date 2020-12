VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another person in Vinton County has died from COVID-19.

The Vinton County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying the county death toll has risen to 12 people.

Health officials were reporting 471 confirmed and 43 probable cases, as well as 463 recoveries.

Thirty-nine cases remain active.

