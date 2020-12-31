Cabell-Huntington Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccines

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says you can schedule to get your coronavirus vaccine.

If you are 80 years of age or older, you can call (304) 526-3383 on Monday, January 4 to schedule your appointment.

The health department says they have a limited quantity available at this time.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is closed December 31 and January 1.

