Cabell-Huntington Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Cabell Huntington Health Department in West Virginia.
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says you can schedule to get your coronavirus vaccine.

If you are 80 years of age or older, you can call (304) 526-3383 on Monday, January 4 to schedule your appointment.

The health department says they have a limited quantity available at this time.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is closed December 31 and January 1.

