COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Martin County Health Department will be hosting a coronavirus vaccine clinic.

It will held on January 4, 5, and 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The Health Department Director, Steve Ward, announced on Wednesday this will be for Phase 1b, as well as anyone in Phase 1a.

Phase 1b includes first responders and those 70 years of age and older.

You can call the health department at 606-298-7752 for more information.

