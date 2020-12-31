Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Martin County

AP images
AP images(AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Martin County Health Department will be hosting a coronavirus vaccine clinic.

It will held on January 4, 5, and 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The Health Department Director, Steve Ward, announced on Wednesday this will be for Phase 1b, as well as anyone in Phase 1a.

Phase 1b includes first responders and those 70 years of age and older.

You can call the health department at 606-298-7752 for more information.

