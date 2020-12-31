Advertisement

Crews respond to ‘mystery’ crash in Charleston

An accident Wednesday night turned into something of a mystery in Charleston.
An accident Wednesday night turned into something of a mystery in Charleston.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An accident Wednesday night turned into something of a mystery in Charleston.

After 8 p.m., crews were dispatched to an accident on Interstate 77 near Marmet. When they arrived, though, no one was around – only the car.

West Virginia State Police said it’s almost like someone picked the car up and placed it there on its side.

No injuries were reported. Perhaps the strangest part of all: the vehicle’s windshield wipers were left on.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of 5th Street in St. Albans, West...
Crews respond to structure fire in St. Albans
Anyone age 80 and older who was unable to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday night from the...
KCHD continuing COVID vaccines for those 80 and older
The start of winter sports has been pushed back to March 1.
Winter sports delayed again in West Virginia
More foster parents are needed in West Virginia.
More foster families needed in West Virginia