Crews respond to ‘mystery’ crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An accident Wednesday night turned into something of a mystery in Charleston.

After 8 p.m., crews were dispatched to an accident on Interstate 77 near Marmet. When they arrived, though, no one was around – only the car.

West Virginia State Police said it’s almost like someone picked the car up and placed it there on its side.

No injuries were reported. Perhaps the strangest part of all: the vehicle’s windshield wipers were left on.

