Deputies investigating a double homicide

1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide.

It happened in the 1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call about a disturbance. When they got on scene, the door was open. They walked inside and found two bodies.

Investigators say they believe a man and woman were killed.

There’s no word on the relation between the victims.

Deputies are questioning another resident who lives inside the house.

The crime unit is on scene.

No other information has been released.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story.

