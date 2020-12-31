Error reported in vaccine distribution in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard has released a statement regarding an error being reported in COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Boone County.

According to the WVNG, the error resulted in 42 people receiving Regeneron Antibody product instead of the Moderna Vaccine.

Officials say those people received the antibody product at a vaccination clinic hosted by staff at the Boone County Health Department.

The WVNG says medical experts with Joint Interagency Task Force don’t believe there is any risk of harm to these 42 individuals.

No other people were given the antibody instead of the vaccine in West Virginia.

None of the other vaccine shipments before yesterday or going forward are affected by this.

Vaccine related protocols have been reviewed and strengthened, according to the National Guard.

According to officials, 7,855 West Virginians were vaccinated on Wednesday across the state.

“The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “I remain incredibly proud of all that our team has accomplished. Our number one goal has been to save lives, and, as we continue to ramp up distribution of the vaccine all across the state, we continue to save more and more lives every single day.”

“The product administered are antibodies that fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar. “In fact, this product was the same one that was administered to President Trump when he became infected. While this injection is not harmful, it was substituted for the vaccine. But this occurrence provides our leadership team an important opportunity to review and improve the safety and process of vaccination for each West Virginian.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.