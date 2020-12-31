First Warning Forecast | Dreariness locked in these next few days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As if almost scripted, this New Year’s Eve will be downright dreary and a fitting way to end 2020. However, conditions may not be much better for the start of 2021 on Friday or for the upcoming weekend as two more weather systems bring the opportunity for precipitation. The start of the new work week on Monday will finally bring better weather.

Thursday morning starts with widespread precipitation across the Tri-State and temperatures in the 30s (some low 40s still lingering south). For most locations, this precipitation is rain, but across southeastern Ohio and northern West Virginia, reports are that light sleet/snow is falling as temperatures hover near freezing. A light accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Rain will be most common through Thursday morning, with some snowflakes mixing in as far south as the I-64 corridor. During the afternoon, a few lingering showers will be possible under a continued cloudy sky. Temperatures stay in the 30s, a far cry from the 60-degree readings seen for many locations on Wednesday.

Showers taper after sunset Thursday evening and will give way to a dry period for the official start of the new year at midnight. Some breaks in the clouds overnight will allow temperatures to fall as low as the 20s in Ohio and northern West Virginia, while staying in the mid to upper 30s farther south.

Expect another round of showers on Friday. If precipitation begins soon enough in the morning, a bit of freezing rain will be possible across parts of Ohio, including Jackson, McArthur, and Vinton counties. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Friday morning to address this.

Meanwhile, Friday afternoon’s temperatures will be significantly milder than those on Thursday, rising back to the 50s. Periods of rain are expected with some clearing late.

Saturday will be drier but still mostly cloudy as high temperatures near the 50-degree mark.

Saturday night into Sunday morning then sees another round of rain as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday afternoon turns drier under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures turn slightly chillier in the mid 40s.

Monday finally brings drier weather under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be pretty much the same as Monday: partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will near 50 degrees again under a continued partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.