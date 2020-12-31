Kanawha Charleston Health Department says most of vaccine issues at Wednesday’s clinic caused by late notice from state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vaccination clinic at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department yesterday caused a lot of frustration for some families.

Many elderly people waited in line to get their COVID-19 vaccination, only to be turned away.

According to Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young, the health department simply didn’t have time to prepare for the large crowds of people.

“Yesterday was really a wind fall,” said Dr. Young. “We did not see that coming without a couple of hours notice. So we quickly adapted our clinic, continued our first responder piece, but we ended up coming outside and vaccinated people so that they wouldn’t have to be in line.”

Overall, they vaccinated 210 people 80-years-old and older Wednesday. The feat is certainly an accomplishment, but far from the number of people who showed up. In fact, some people showed up at 6:30 a.m. the following day hoping to get one of the remaining doses.

“Well, I thought I’d beat the crowd and come in and get my shot,” said 81-year-old Charles Carpenter.

Carpenter arrived at the health department only to find out the remaining vaccines were available by appointment only.

“For those people who didn’t get their vaccine yesterday, hang in there,” said Young. “If people do want their vaccines, we’re going to get it to them. Yesterday was just a bit of a wind-fall and we had to adapt very quickly.”

There’s no timeline on when the next shipment will come in. However, Dr. Young says as soon as they find out a date, she’ll make an announcement.

The wait for the vaccine is certainly a disappoint for the elderly. However, it’s immunity to a deadly virus makes it a shot many say is worth the wait.

“What have you got to lose except your life,” said Carpenter.

