KCHD continuing COVID vaccines for those 80 and older

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Anyone age 80 and older who was unable to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday night from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department can try again Thursday.

The agency made that announcement Wednesday night.

It says the vaccines will be offered to that particular age group from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

You’re encouraged to call 304-348-8080 beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday to make an appointment for the vaccine.

