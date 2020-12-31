Longtime Charleston Police Officer remembered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who was a staple in West Virginia’s law enforcement community passed away Wednesday.

Retired Charleston Police Department Capt. Chuck Sadler began his career at CPD in 1980 and retired in 2004.

“Retirement” sent Cpt. Sadler to the West Virginia State Police Academy, where he served as director of West Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standard. He also played a vital role in educating many of the officers who are working across the state of West Virginia today.

“He truly wanted every officer to be better and have the best training possible. He was instrumental in certifying our L.E.T. program at the federal level,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt in a letter to his officers. You can read it in its entirety below.

Sadler is survived by his wife Margie, his daughter Amy (Delvin Johnson), son Aaron, and grandson Logan Alexander Johnson. He is also mourned by his four younger brothers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Teays Valley Church of God. Burial will take place at the Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens following the service.

