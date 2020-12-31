Nasty end to 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last day of 2020 is upon us and in a fitting end to the pandemic year the weather will place a pall over the region. Overnight rains will be steady and soaking as a north breeze chills the air back toward the upper 30s and low 40s. In addition, an especially low and thick overcast sky will drape the hills of Appalachia sporting at times a foggy London-town look.

While Wednesday evening’s temperatures hovered in the low 60s, once the wind shifts overnight to the north, colder air will be bleed in. Now while sunrise temperatures may still cling to 40, already many areas in Ohio will feature readings in the 30s. In fact, the deeper into the Buckeye State one travels on Thursday, the better risk car thermometers register 32 degrees. For this reason, sleet and snow may mix in during the morning hours.

Meanwhile the overcast skies and damp air will hover overhead all day and night long as New Year’s Eve features rain, mist and fog much of the time. Night time revelers will find the mist and fog annoying due to a combination of wet roads and low vision.

New Year’s Day will feature a new round of showers, this time interspersed with times of brightening. A stiff south wind will do its best to drive temperatures back into the 50s and low 60s, though a large north to south thermal difference will exist (temperatures staying in the 40s far north while making the low far south).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.