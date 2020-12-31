Person arrives at Charleston hospital with gunshot wound
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person arrived at a Charleston hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.
Kanawha County dispatchers said the person went to Women’s and Children’s Hospital around 5 a.m.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in Cross Lanes.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department are investigating.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.
