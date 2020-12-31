Putnam County Health Department scheduling residents ages 80 and older for COVID-19 vaccine

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Health Department is now scheduling residents who are 80 years of age or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say the vaccines will be administered on Saturday, January 2 and Monday, January 4.

If you meet the age criteria and would like to get a vaccine, you can call 304-757-2541 to request an appointment.

If you’ve already contacted the PCHD about the vaccine and you meet the age criteria, a representative will reach out to you to get you scheduled.

The health department says they can’t guarantee vaccine availability. They are following distribution guidelines, which are determined by Governor Jim Justice.

