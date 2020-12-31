Several college players earn all american honors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Several local college football players earned All American mention from the Football Writers’ Association of America.

Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and WR Garrett Wilson earned 1st team honors on the offensive squad.

Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett, who averaged 9.5 tackles per game and led the nation with four fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, earned 2nd team honors.

West Virginia defensive standouts Darius Stills and Tykee Smith also were named to the 2nd team. Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade was also FWAA all 2nd team.

