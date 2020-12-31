Advertisement

Tentative COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday at KCHD

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it’s expecting 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19...
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it’s expecting 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for a tentative vaccine clinic on Saturday.(Source: WMBF NEWS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it’s expecting 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for a tentative vaccine clinic on Saturday.

That clinic is only for people who are 80 and older.

To avoid overcrowding, those interested in being vaccinated must make an appointment with the health department in advance.

Appointments can be made by calling the KCHD clinic at 304-348-8080.

While KCHD reports it will be closed for clinical services Friday, staff will be answering the phone to set appointments while they last.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is located at 108 Lee St. East in Charleston.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back
1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive
UPDATE | Man detained in connection to double homicide
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Huntington.
UPDATE | Woman taken to hospital after shooting
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

Living Well on First Look at 4
Living Well on First Look at 4
Barren River District reports new COVID-19 cases
Two deaths, 156 new coronavirus cases in Kanawha County
West Virginia American Water announced Thursday that the Public Service Commission of West...
State PSC approves rate increase for W.Va. American Water
There have been 3,143 cases overall.
72 new cases, one additional death in Boyd County