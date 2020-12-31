Tentative COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday at KCHD

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it’s expecting 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for a tentative vaccine clinic on Saturday.

That clinic is only for people who are 80 and older.

To avoid overcrowding, those interested in being vaccinated must make an appointment with the health department in advance.

Appointments can be made by calling the KCHD clinic at 304-348-8080.

While KCHD reports it will be closed for clinical services Friday, staff will be answering the phone to set appointments while they last.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is located at 108 Lee St. East in Charleston.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.