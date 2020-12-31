Advertisement

Troopers | Missing woman now considered victim of homicide

Clara O'Brien
Clara O'Brien(KSP, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say a missing woman is now considered a victim of a homicide, according to the preliminary reports.

According to troopers, Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Fedscreek, was originally reported missing in late December.

They say she last got in touch with her boyfriend on December 18.

KSP says her body was found on Sunday, December 27. A caller said there was a possible deceased human body found in the Lick Creek area of Pike County.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicated a body was located near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in the Lick Creek community.

On December 31, KSP says Chadwick Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek, has been arrested and is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He’s being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

