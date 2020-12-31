Two COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.
The Meigs County Health Department says a person in their 60′s and a person who was in the 80-89-year-old age range passed away.
There have been 17 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, the health department is reporting 12 additional COVID-19 cases.
Currently, there are 80 active cases.
There have been 894 total cases since the outbreak started.
797 people have recovered.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.