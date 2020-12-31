Two COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

The Meigs County Health Department says a person in their 60′s and a person who was in the 80-89-year-old age range passed away.

There have been 17 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, the health department is reporting 12 additional COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there are 80 active cases.

There have been 894 total cases since the outbreak started.

797 people have recovered.

