Advertisement

Two deaths, 156 new coronavirus cases in Kanawha County

Barren River District reports new COVID-19 cases
Barren River District reports new COVID-19 cases(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old woman and 86-year-old man have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 191.

There are 156 new cases as of Thursday. There have been 8,883 total coronavirus cases in the county.

Currently, active cases are at 1,867.

163 more people have recovered. There have been 6,825 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back
1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive
UPDATE | Man detained in connection to double homicide
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Huntington.
UPDATE | Woman taken to hospital after shooting
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it’s expecting 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19...
Tentative COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday at KCHD
Living Well on First Look at 4
Living Well on First Look at 4
West Virginia American Water announced Thursday that the Public Service Commission of West...
State PSC approves rate increase for W.Va. American Water
There have been 3,143 cases overall.
72 new cases, one additional death in Boyd County