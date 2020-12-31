Two deaths, 156 new coronavirus cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old woman and 86-year-old man have died. This brings the total number of deaths to 191.

There are 156 new cases as of Thursday. There have been 8,883 total coronavirus cases in the county.

Currently, active cases are at 1,867.

163 more people have recovered. There have been 6,825 recoveries since the pandemic began.

