Winter sports delayed again in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that winter sports and extracurricular activities are postponed until March 1.

They’d previously been delayed until Jan. 11.

Justice says there’s plenty time left in the school year to be able to get a winter sports season in as they expect vaccinations will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

It was a disappointing development for student athletes who’ve been eager to return to competition.

“The moods of all the athletes in the state just dropped,” George Washington standout senior Kalissa Lacy said.

Lacy, who’s committed to play at Morehead State, says news of the delay is a huge letdown.

“COVID is no joke, but I think there are ways around it,” she said. “I think there are ways that we’d be able to play. They’re playing now in surrounding states.”

Until their season gets started back up, she says she’ll be working out at a gym in Charleston to stay in shape. She says she doesn’t understand why she’s allowed to do that but not practice at school with her teammates.

“I can go into the YMCA and work out with like 50 people, and it’s no problem, but I can’t go into the gym with my teammates and work out,” Lacy said. “That’s just kind of strange to me.”

Spring Valley senior basketball player Chase Maynard says he agrees it makes more sense to wait for the COVID numbers to go down.

“I’d rather wait and them push it back,” Maynard said. “That way, we can get more games in instead of just starting out and cancelling a bunch of games as we go.”

Cabell Midland junior basketball player Chandler Schmidt says he’d prefer waiting until a time when there is less likely to be disruptions to the season.

“When I first heard it, I was disappointed and sad,” Schmidt said, “but thinking about it, if we started in January and went off the map, we wouldn’t be able to play as much, but since it’s pushed back to March, I feel like we’ll have more vaccines and we’ll be able to play more games.”

WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan says it’s yet to be determined whether March 1 will be the first day of practice or if that will be the first day of games and matches.

Dolan says they’ll have a coaches committee meeting next week to iron out details as they aim for the March 1 start date.

He says the delay will likely cause more overlap with winter and spring sports.

Lacy says she’s concerned what it’ll be like trying to balance basketball and softball.

Winter sports have already begun in Ohio. They’re scheduled to start in Kentucky in early January.

