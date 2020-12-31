WSAZ Now Desk | “Mrs. Gilligan” on death of Dawn Wells

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on the TV show ‘Gilligan’s Island’ passed away Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19.

Dreama Denver, Wells’ long-time friend and wife of Bob “Gilligan” Denver, joins Tim Irr on the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about their friendship over the years.

Denver says Wells made several trips to her home state of West Virginia to support The Denver Foundation, which she and her husband started in honor of their son. The foundation is dedicated to assisting special needs children and their families.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.