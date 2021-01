KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 176 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

There have been 9,532 total cases since the outbreak began.

No new deaths have been reported. There have been 200 deaths related to COVID-19.

1,953 cases are active.

100 more people have recovered, bringing recoveries to 7,373.

