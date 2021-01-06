UPDATE | I-64 West reopen in Kanawha County

UPDATE 1/6/21 @ 6:05 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are back open Wednesday evening after a four-vehicle crash near the Nitro/St. Albans bridge, Metro 911 reports.

Drivers are still urged to use caution because of backed-up traffic.

No information is available at this time about possible injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the Nitro/St. Albans bridge after a four-vehicle crash, Metro 911 reports.

Dispatchers say a truck is on top of a car, and at least one person is trapped.

The westbound lanes are closed at the 44-mile marker. Drivers are advised to avoid that area and find alternate routes.

