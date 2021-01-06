Elliott County coroner arrested on DUI charges

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Elliott County coroner was arrested on driving under the influence charges in Grayson, according to the Grayson Police Department.

Steven Wayne Whitt, 38, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, faces several charges, including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

According to a report from Grayson Police, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday when officers noticed a box truck being driven erratically after it left a liquor store parking lot along Interstate Drive.

Police said they followed the truck and saw the driver driving on the center line. Officers said the driver nearly turned the truck over on its side as they pulled him over.

Whitt faces other charges, including having no registration receipt, no registration plates, driving a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver’s license in possession, failure to wear a seatbelt, and failure to an produce insurance card.

Police say Whitt’s blood alcohol content was .08 at the time of his arrest.

