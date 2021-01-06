Advertisement

Greenbrier Co. Health Department reviews COVID-19 policies at The Greenbrier; resort releases statement

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Greenbrier County Health Department announced Wednesday that leaders have spoken with representatives from The Greenbrier Resort and reviewed its policies regarding COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the health department, there were a number of issues from a New Year’s Eve party at the resort that is owned by Gov. Jim Justice.

“Unfortunately, during a pandemic, everyone understands the inherent risk in attending public events and must take personal responsibility for their choices,” the health department said in a news release. “We at the Greenbrier County Health department will continue to work with the public and businesses to ensure the best possible outcome for public health and safety.”

Administrator Nikki Dolan said the event violated Executive Orders 77-20 and 51-20. Those reference Gov. Justice’s mask mandate and limits on crowd sizes that were signed in March 2020.

Justice said he was not aware the event was being held because his daughter, Jill Justice, runs the resort. The Governor said he was at home when large crowds gathered together without masks at the party, and he has ordered an investigation to find who is responsible for the violations.

“If our supervisors at The Greenbrier were the least bit derelict in their duties, they will get disciplined and they will get disciplined big time,” Justice said during his Wednesday press briefing. “That will happen immediately. The only reason I am in it, is because you have pushed me back to find the knowledge.”

The health department said it is too early to tell if anyone got COVID-19 at the party because of the incubation period, and it is difficult to track everyone who traveled to Greenbrier County for the event.

The Greenbrier Resort also released a statement about its policies Wednesday.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Greenbrier has always been in strict compliance with all health guidelines. We continue to be in constant contact with the Greenbrier County Health Department regarding the guidelines, contact tracing, social distancing and mask mandates.

During the evening, all guidelines were strictly complied with, including socially distanced dining, no live entertainment or dance floors, and face coverings were required at all times when not actively eating or drinking.

In all dining venues the chairs were spaced six feet apart. Our Casino followed all West Virginia Lottery regulations, including no more than two patrons per table, patrons were not allowed to touch playing cards, and every other slot machine was disabled.

All these protocols were expanded across all restaurants and bars across our facility.

Upon review of the published video from the New Year’s Eve gathering in the Upper Lobby, some of the guests in attendance were not wearing face coverings. Those guests appeared to be actively drinking without a face covering, which is allowed per guidelines.

One of the event managers said that people started gathering in the Upper Lobby around 11:45pm and by 12:03am they had dispersed.

The Greenbrier has always taken the COVID-19 pandemic and takes its impact on our guests and staff very seriously. We continue to screen all team members, guests, vendors and contractors before they are allowed to enter Resort property.”

Greenbrier Resort

The governor first addressed the controversy surrounding a video circulating on social media of a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Greenbrier Resort on Monday during his press briefing. To hear his comments, tap here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at high school basketball game
President Trump
President Trump responds to protesters storming Capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
Greg Hopkins, of Waverly, Ohio, during Jeopardy's first episode hosted by Alex Trebek, which...
Winner of Alex Trebek’s first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode talks about experience
Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Members of law enforcement are looking for a man involved in a pursuit in Kanawha County.
Man wanted after pursuit in Kanawha County
Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe discusses plans to return to face-to-face instruction...
WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Superintendent discusses plans to return to school in-person