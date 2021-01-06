Herd weekend hoops series postponed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s basketball series with Charlotte set for Friday and Saturday this week has been postponed. Marshall’s program has players under quarantine due to Covid-19 concerns, and also has injuries that have cut down on the number of available athletes.

The Herd was to play the 49′ers on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Both programs are working with the Conference USA league office to reschedule the games.

Marshall’s next scheduled game on January 14th at Bowling Green against Western Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.