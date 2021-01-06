Advertisement

Herd weekend hoops series postponed

Marshall falls in OT
Marshall falls in OT
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s basketball series with Charlotte set for Friday and Saturday this week has been postponed. Marshall’s program has players under quarantine due to Covid-19 concerns, and also has injuries that have cut down on the number of available athletes.

The Herd was to play the 49′ers on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Both programs are working with the Conference USA league office to reschedule the games.

Marshall’s next scheduled game on January 14th at Bowling Green against Western Kentucky.

