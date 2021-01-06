“I’m safe” | Congressional leaders report they are safe amid Capitol protests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - Protesters backing President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday delaying the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
Congressman Alex Mooney tweeted a picture of himself Wednesday holding the escape hood he was given to move through the Capitol.
Sen. Joe Manchin also tells WSAZ.com he is safe. He tweeted Wednesday saying he and other members of the Senate are ready to get back in the Senate chamber to finish what they started. Sen. Manchin went on to call the protesters that stormed the Capitol “thugs.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) office says she and her staff are safe. Sen. Capito also responded on Twitter by saying, “This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.”
Rep. Carol Miller posted on Twitter as well Wednesday that she and her team are safe and praying for the Capitol Police.
Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio also confirmed that he and his staff are currently safe inside the Capitol.
Congressman Bill Johnson’s (R-Ohio) office tells WSAZ.com he’s in a secure location.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following statement on the situation at the U.S. Capitol:
“This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not.”
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky) has also reported he is safe.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) posted on twitter Wednesday saying the right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement is not.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) took to twitter to ask protesters to “just stop.” The senator says Wednesday’s “mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation.”
