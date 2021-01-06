Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear delays State of the Commonwealth

Due to unrest at U.S. Capitol
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday he will be delaying his State of the...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday he will be delaying his State of the Commonwealth until Thursday due to the unrest at the nation’s Capitol.(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday he will be delaying his State of the Commonwealth until Thursday due to the unrest at the nation’s Capitol.

The governor’s address originally had been scheduled at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Beshear released the following statement:

“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at high school basketball game
President Trump
President Trump responds to protesters storming Capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
Greg Hopkins, of Waverly, Ohio, during Jeopardy's first episode hosted by Alex Trebek, which...
Winner of Alex Trebek’s first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode talks about experience
Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Members of law enforcement are looking for a man involved in a pursuit in Kanawha County.
Man wanted after pursuit in Kanawha County
Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe discusses plans to return to face-to-face instruction...
WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Superintendent discusses plans to return to school in-person