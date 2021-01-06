Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear delays State of the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday he will be delaying his State of the Commonwealth until Thursday due to the unrest at the nation’s Capitol.

The governor’s address originally had been scheduled at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Beshear released the following statement:

“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation.”

