Advertisement

Some Ky. school districts delaying return to in-person learning

Some school districts in Kentucky are returning to in-person learning this week, while others...
Some school districts in Kentucky are returning to in-person learning this week, while others have delayed going back.(WBAY)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT,Ky. (WSAZ) - Some school districts in Kentucky are returning to in-person learning this week, while others have delayed going back.

The Kentucky Department of Education reports at least 20 Kentucky school districts resumed in-person classes on Monday. An additional 10 plan to start later this week. At least 116 districts will wait until Jan. 11 or later to resume in-person classes.

In our region, Boyd County Schools plans to begin in-person instruction close to Jan. 19 with a hybrid model.

“We’ll take about half our student body and bringing them into two days a week,” said Boyd County Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett. “One group will come in, and the other will group comes on Thursday and Friday. We’ll use Wednesday as a deep-cleaning day. It’s tough if we lower the number of students, practice safety protocol ... I think we can do this safely, but it’s not foolproof.”

Other districts like Floyd County Schools will be remaining virtual until Feb. 1.

With the vaccine rolling out across the state, Boyd County Schools is optimistic having teachers vaccinated could help mitigate problems the district experienced in the fall.

“The timing of the vaccine will have a tremendous impact on when we can get kids back into school. Like all school districts, we have been struggling with either staffing issues or COVID positive cases quarantines ... that seems to the biggest,” Boblett said. “When we tried to have in-person learning in October, that’s what shut us down was the number of students in quarantine.”

“This is a no-risk proposition. Any time you get a large group of people together, there’s a risk involved. Education is a congregational activity,” Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass added.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at high school basketball game
President Trump
President Trump responds to protesters storming Capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
Greg Hopkins, of Waverly, Ohio, during Jeopardy's first episode hosted by Alex Trebek, which...
Winner of Alex Trebek’s first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode talks about experience
Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Members of law enforcement are looking for a man involved in a pursuit in Kanawha County.
Man wanted after pursuit in Kanawha County
Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe discusses plans to return to face-to-face instruction...
WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Superintendent discusses plans to return to school in-person