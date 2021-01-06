Three arrested after car chase

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a car chase.

It happened on Tuesday.

According to Ripley Police, an officer tried to stop a silver Jeep with Ohio tags on Clay Lick Road.

Officials say the Jeep took off and was stopped a little while later on Clay Lick Road. That’s when three people got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Ripley Police Department found a man and young girl, and arrested them.

The next morning, another man, who was the driver of the vehicle, Shalako Pierce was found and arrested.

Pierce is charged with fleeing and also had warrants in connection to sexual offense charges from Ohio.

Cody Baldwin, from Ohio, was charged with fleeing and has a sexual assault of a minor warrant out of Ohio.

The juvenile is waiting for pickup from the Ohio Juvenile Services.

