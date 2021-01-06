Advertisement

W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A newly elected West Virginia delegate was among protesters who stormed the halls of the US Capitol Wednesday as Congress began a formal tally of Electoral College votes and began debating objections to the results.

W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans, R- Wayne, was live on his Facebook page as he and others breached the U.S. Capitol building.

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media Wednesday.

Evans can also be heard telling other protestors not to vandalize anything inside of the Capitol.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following statement regarding the ongoing events at the U.S. Capitol.

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years.

“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.

“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

Wednesday evening Delegate Evans posted the following statement on his Facebook page:

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers today. I am on the bus headed back home to WV. As many of you know, for the last few years, I have traveled across the country to film many different events. Today, I had the opportunity to film another event in DC. I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement, nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred. I was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at high school basketball game
President Trump
President Trump responds to protesters storming Capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
Greg Hopkins, of Waverly, Ohio, during Jeopardy's first episode hosted by Alex Trebek, which...
Winner of Alex Trebek’s first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode talks about experience
Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Members of law enforcement are looking for a man involved in a pursuit in Kanawha County.
Man wanted after pursuit in Kanawha County
Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe discusses plans to return to face-to-face instruction...
WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Superintendent discusses plans to return to school in-person