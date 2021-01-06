Advertisement

WVU extends no fans rule at athletic events

WVU COLISEUM
WVU COLISEUM(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia University has announced that it has extended the “no fans” rule at athletic events through January 24th.

The school said because of recent spikes in Covid-19 cases in the state, and with regard to the safety of athletes and fans, only essential game operations personnel and families and guests of the players will be admitted to athletic contests.

“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We know that our hospitals and medical professionals continue to be very busy in managing this pandemic, and it is just not safe right now for our fans, staff, student-athletes and community to welcome spectators at our home events. We can’t wait for the day when that will not be the case.”

All men’s and women’s home basketball games as well as home wrestling and gymnastics events will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

