COVID-19 W.Va. | 37 new deaths, 1,325 new cases within 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There have been 37 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the State of West Virginia within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 7, 2021, there have been 1,587,748 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 96,002 total cases and 1,518 deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Mason County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, a 94-year old female from Ohio County, a 47-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Ohio County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 52-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 88-year old male from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Barbour County, a 36-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, a 46-year old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, and a 65-year old male from Barbour County.

1,325 new cases have been reported since Wednesday.

Of those cases, officials say 27,603 are still considered active.

66,881 people have recovered.

So far the state has received 109,440 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. DHHR says 66,792 have been administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.