80 additional COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 4,686 since the outbreak started.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 80 new coronavirus cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 4,686 since the outbreak started.

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

55 more people have recovered. There have been 3,665 recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

