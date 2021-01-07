Advertisement

84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying the total number of cases has risen to 9,616 – 1,292 which are probable.

Active cases are at 1986.

Health officials say there have been 7,430 recoveries.

Two hundred people have died from the virus in Kanawha County.

