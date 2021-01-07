84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying the total number of cases has risen to 9,616 – 1,292 which are probable.

Active cases are at 1986.

Health officials say there have been 7,430 recoveries.

Two hundred people have died from the virus in Kanawha County.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.