“Change Their Holiday” helps dozens of families

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the “Change Their Holiday” promotion helped 40 families during the holiday season.

According to Governor Justice, the program through Game Changer raised over $50,000 in just three-and-a-half weeks leading up to the holidays.

This initiative helped families affected by opioid and substance misuse be able to enjoy a complete holiday experience, including presents and a meal.

“Together, we were able to make a real difference in the lives of dozens of families and children all across the state, who may not have been able to fully enjoy the holiday season without a little bit of help,” Gov. Justice said.

“The holidays are a magical time of year. Every single child in West Virginia deserves to experience the joy of unwrapping a great present or enjoying a delicious holiday meal, and every parent in West Virginia deserves to be able to provide these kinds of memories that will last a lifetime,” Gov. Justice continued.

“The fact that Game Changer was able to raise this kind of money and pull this off in such a short period of time is a testament to the generosity of all the West Virginians and businesses who helped make this promotion a success. I could not be more proud.”

Game Changer is targeted to help tackle opioid and substance misuse and other issues impacting kids in West Virginia.

