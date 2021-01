FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced a record number of new COVID-19 cases for a one-day period.

He said there were 5,742 new cases, along with 34 additional deaths.

Wednesday’s positivity rate was 11.7%

Kentucky has had 2,806 deaths since the pandemic started.

