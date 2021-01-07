Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines underway for teachers in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teachers across West Virginia are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is for those ages 50 and older who are interested.

The first group of teachers and employees with Kanawha County Schools are getting vaccinated at South Charleston High School and Capital High School. This includes about 900 employees ages 50 and older. School officials say this is not an open event.

A Kanawha County Schools spokesperson said 1,054 vaccines were administered by the end of the day Thursday -- 474 at Capital High School and 580 at South Charleston High School.

In Wayne County, Superintendent Todd Alexander says 180 doses will be given out Thursday at Spring Valley High School.

Employees with Cabell County Schools are set to get their vaccines by appointment only. They are working with the Marshall School of Pharmacy to administer the vaccine, according to school officials.

Teachers in Cabell County wait in line for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Teachers in Cabell County wait in line for their COVID-19 vaccine.(WSAZ)

Teachers in Mingo County are also getting vaccines at Mingo Central High School.

