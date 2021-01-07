Crews battle St. Albans house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Kanawha County caught fire early Thursday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire broke out in the 11000 block of Coal River Road around 5:30 a.m.

Coal River Road is shut down in that area.

Dispatchers said everyone made it out of the home safe, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.