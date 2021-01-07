Diesel fuel spill shuts down road

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ diesel fuel spill have shut down West Virginia 80 at Verner Straight.

The spill happened around 8:00 a.m. Thursday near the Logan and Mingo County line.

Crews, including Logan County’s Fire Department, were out working to clean up the spill.

West Virginia 80 at Verner Straight is shut down because of the spill.

Dispatchers were unsure when the road would reopen.

Drivers moving through this area should expect delays.

